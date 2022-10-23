Council's safety fears over plans for 216 new homes

Abel Homes wants to build 216 homes on land either side of Swanton Road, Dereham - Credit: Archant

A town council has raised fears over pedestrian safety after details on plans for more than 200 homes were revealed.

Proposals to build 216 new homes on land each side of Swanton Road, Dereham, were originally approved in 2017.

However, the scheme has returned to Breckland Council planners on multiple occasions as final agreements are put in place.

An aerial view of the land either side of Swanton Road, Dereham, where 216 homes are due to be built

In September, a fresh application was lodged by Abel Homes regarding details including the site's appearance, layout, scale and landscaping.

But Dereham Town Council (DTC) - while emphasising it is "generally happy" with the scheme - has highlighted concerns for the safety of those walking in the area.

It said footway provision at a nearby level crossing, located south-west of the development, was "wholly unacceptable".

A spokesman said: "While Dereham Town Council is generally happy with this development, we are extremely unhappy and concerned with the proposed treatment of the level crossing.

"The proposal only provides for a footway on the north side of the level crossing. The council finds this wholly unacceptable and unsafe.

"Somebody living on the south side of this development and wanting to walk their children to King’s Park will need to cross the road twice. This simply won’t happen when people are in a hurry; they will take the quickest route and walk in the carriageway.

"As a minimum, there needs to be a footway on both sides of the road over the level crossing."

Pointing out the potential for the development to increase in size at a later date, the spokesman added: "The town council is mindful that this application could be the first of further applications coming forward on the eastern side of the level crossing.

The view from Swanton Road, Dereham, looking into one of the fields where new homes are due to be built

"If what is proposed is deemed acceptable, then it may not be just for 216 properties - it could be for a much larger number.

"It is important to get the treatment of the level crossing right for this first application."

The town council also suggested a 20mph speed limit at the front of the development.

To view or comment on the plans, visit Breckland Council's online planning portal and search for reference 3PL/2022/1050/D.

A decision is expected by December 22.