John Travolta loving Dereham and Fakenham is no surprise to me

Opinion

It's fair to say many people were shocked to find out John Travolta had recently visited Dereham and Fakenham.

But for me, it's no surprise Travolta was lured in by two of Norfolk's finest towns in between filming for his new short film, The Shepherd.

Siobhan Beavan pictured with John Travolta in Norfolk - Credit: Siobhan Beavan

Initially, I wondered whether he was simply arriving early for Dereham Town's upcoming showdown against Grays Athletic.

What's certain is that the unmistakeable star of Grease and Pulp Fiction was first spotted enjoying dinner in Dereham's immortal Wetherspoon pub.

There is nothing quite like a night in the Romany Rye, and the prospect of two-for-£10 pitchers is enough to draw anyone in.

Fellow diners said Travolta and his companions had been tucking into burgers, while there was also "evidence" of pizza having been consumed.

Jamie Salter with film star John Travolta, who dined at the Romany Rye, the Wetherspoon in Dereham, Norfolk. - Credit: Jamie Salter

I just want to know whether ol' snake hips took advantage of the beer and burger deal.

And did Spoon's staff leave this movie megastar to his own devices to seek out the condiments?

It remains a mystery as to whether Travolta then enjoyed a night out on the town, but nothing brings more joy than to imagine him busting moves on the dancefloor at The Metro.

Only eight days ago, Travolta was at the Oscars presenting Will Smith with his Best Actor award; just when he thought his week couldn't get any more exciting, it ended with a visit to Morrisons in Fakenham on Saturday.

Security guard Gary Middleton was among those who met John Travolta at Morrisons supermarket in Fakenham, Norfolk. - Credit: Gary Middleton

Staff revealed that the 68-year-old had been "very polite" and more than happy to stop for a chat, while also posing for dozens of selfies.

It says something about the pull of Fakenham that he was keen to browse the supermarket aisles for himself instead of sending out his runners.

Reporters at this newspaper are working round the clock to find out whether the film icon made a pit stop at any of the local bars, or even soaked up the town's rich history by following the delightful heritage trail.

The main purpose of Travolta's trip to Norfolk is, of course, to take part in filming at Raynham Hangar Studios - an impressive production facility of which we should be very proud, by the way.

Nicola Gee also met John Travolta at Fakenham Morrisons. - Credit: Nicola Gee

But his visit has also shone a light on Dereham and Fakenham, and given us something to smile about at a time when headlines can so often be gloomy and depressing.

You're welcome back any time, John. We'll see you in The Metro.