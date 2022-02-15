How you can help Dereham's beloved windmill
Renewed calls have been made for people to help ensure the survival of a jewel in Dereham's crown.
Dereham Windmill, off Greenfields Road, has been loved and visited by thousands of people over the years.
Having fallen into disrepair in the 2000s, it was restored around a decade ago and opened to the public as a community exhibition centre.
But the group which runs it - Dereham Windmill Charity - is lacking volunteers following a sudden exodus in recent months.
That has prompted fears there will not be enough people to keep the landmark open or organise fundraisers - key activities in ensuring the mill is maintained.
To prevent an impending crisis, Dereham Windmill Charity is asking potential new members to attend its forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, February 22.
Starting from 7.30pm, the meeting is open to everyone and will take place at the community hall beside the mill.
For more information, call trustee Ann Bowyer on 01362 697613.