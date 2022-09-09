How to pay tribute to the Queen in Dereham

The Queen was presented with flowers by well wishers after morning service at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Like millions of others across the nation, people in the Dereham area are beginning a period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday evening that the Queen had died at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.

The Queen's 70-year reign saw her become the longest-serving monarch in British history, an achievement that was recognised during this year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Following the palace's announcement, standards in Dereham were lowered to half mast and those with fond memories of the Queen began paying warm tributes.

Anyone in Dereham wishing to leave a floral tribute can do so at St Nicholas Church in the town centre.

The town's book of condolence is inside the church, where members of the public are welcome to write personal messages. The book will form a permanent record of people's feelings and thoughts at this time.

St Nicholas Church will be open from 8.30am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday (September 9-10), and then from 9am to 5pm until the day following the Queen's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey.

Floodlights at the church and on the war memorial in the town centre will be coloured purple as a mark of respect.