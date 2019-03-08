Search


Hundreds of children take part in youth football tournament

PUBLISHED: 14:14 05 June 2019

Over 750 children took part in a youth football tournament hosted by Dereham Town Youth Football Club at Aldiss Park in Dereham. Picture: Alan Palmer

Alan Palmer

Hundreds of children from different age groups competed in a youth football tournament over the weekend.

Around 750 children were involved in the tournament at Aldiss Park in Dereham on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 , with more than 1,500 spectators also attending to watch the action.

It was organised by Dereham Town Youth Football Club and saw age groups from under-7s to under-14s compete for different prizes.

Chris Mason, chairman of Dereham Town Youth Football Club, said: "I wish to thank all of the Dereham Town Youth FC Aldiss Park Cup Subcommittee who have worked tirelessly since October 2018 and the youth teams from Norfolk and Suffolk who attended the event with their families which created a fantastic and enjoyable atmosphere.

"I also wish to thank Dereham Town Football Club and Dereham Education & Soccer Academy for working with us and ensuring the tournament was enjoyable for all involved as well as Harry Murfitt, the groundsman who once again delivered with the pitches and Alan Palmer for taking some really good photos."

The winners of the competition were on Saturday were:

Under 7 - Heigham Park Rangers

Under 9 - Dereham Magpies

Under 11 - Gorleston Emerald Spitfires

Under 13 - Costessey United Blacks

Sunday:

Under 8 - Costessey Hawks

Under 10 - Attleborough

Under 12 - Costessey Harrier Reds

Under 14 - Wroxham Yachtsman

