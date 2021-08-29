Gallery
Hundreds enjoy town's Gin and Rum Festival for good causes
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Hundreds of people have visited Dereham Memorial Hall over the weekend to enjoy gin, rum and live music.
The fifth annual Gin and Rum Festival, which was organised by Dereham and District Round Table (DDRT), began on Friday and concludes Sunday.
Proceeds from the festival will go to the mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind, and the Hingham-based PACT Animal Sanctuary.
DDRT vice-chair Benjamin Norman said: “We thought Mind was important at the moment, because it’s at the forefront of all news really, that lots of people need help because they don’t like being on their own.
“The PACT side came in because we saw reports of an influx of pandemic puppies, where lots of people get dogs and things, which is lovely because they keep you company, but lots of them started ending up in homes.”
Some 40 tickets were pre-sold on Friday, with close to 100 people buying tickets on the door, while 144 tickets had been pre-sold on Saturday.
On Friday evening alone, the event had taken in almost £2,000 before costs.
