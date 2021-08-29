Hundreds enjoy town's Gin and Rum Festival for good causes

Gallery

Published: 10:01 AM August 29, 2021

Jimmy and Tan Moore at Dereham Gin and Rum Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Hundreds of people have visited Dereham Memorial Hall over the weekend to enjoy gin, rum and live music.

Dereham Round Table members Oliver Bunton, Niklas Mikkelsen, Stuart Kiel and 41 Club members Mark Older and David Cox at Dereham Gin and Rum Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The fifth annual Gin and Rum Festival, which was organised by Dereham and District Round Table (DDRT), began on Friday and concludes Sunday.

Some of rums and loaclly sourced gins available at Dereham Gin and Rum Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Proceeds from the festival will go to the mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind, and the Hingham-based PACT Animal Sanctuary.

Some of rums and loaclly sourced gins available at Dereham Gin and Rum Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

DDRT vice-chair Benjamin Norman said: “We thought Mind was important at the moment, because it’s at the forefront of all news really, that lots of people need help because they don’t like being on their own.

Dereham Round Table member Ryan Seymour working at Dereham Gin and Rum Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

“The PACT side came in because we saw reports of an influx of pandemic puppies, where lots of people get dogs and things, which is lovely because they keep you company, but lots of them started ending up in homes.”

Isabelle and Harry Howe at Dereham Gin and Rum Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Some 40 tickets were pre-sold on Friday, with close to 100 people buying tickets on the door, while 144 tickets had been pre-sold on Saturday.

Gemma Fairweather singing with Colin's and Wilson at Dereham Gin and Rum Festival. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

On Friday evening alone, the event had taken in almost £2,000 before costs.