Watch as hundreds of mini superheroes descend on market town in support of brave Denver Clinton

30 December, 2018 - 07:00
A special superhero walk to raise money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver on the walk to Dereham town centre. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

Hundreds of mini superheroes and their families helped to raise hundreds of pounds at a special fundraising walk in aid of Denver Clinton.

The four-year-old, of Mattishall, near Dereham, is currently fighting against a rare form of cancer after being diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma in May.

His family recieved the news last month that he was no longer responding to treatment.

Inspired by his journey of bravery, the mid-Norfolk community has rallied together to raise thousands for Denver’s Last Wishes - a group set up to help the family make special memories with Denver.

On Saturday, December 29, Denver’s Superhero Walk took place raising a futher £1,881.41p.

Karly Gray and her son who came up with the idea for a superhero walk in Dereham in support of Denver Clinton. Picture: Karly GrayKarly Gray and her son who came up with the idea for a superhero walk in Dereham in support of Denver Clinton. Picture: Karly Gray

Nearly 250 youngsters donned superhero outfits and marched through Dereham town centre before singing Denver’s favourite song Baby Shark in the market place.

The event was organised by Karly Gray, after she was inspired by her 10-year-old son Joshua who wanted to help the family.

She said: “It might of been mine and my 10-year-old son’s idea, but it couldn’t of been so amazing if it wasn’t for all of Dereham pulling together to make it as awesome as it was for Denver and his family.

“A massive thank you to all our little superhero’s and the real superhero of the day - Denver.”

World champion boxer, Billy Joe Saunders also made a special guest apperance and said Denver was “a true little champion” who had a special place in his heart.

