Ian Odgers’ diary: Runner completes California marathon as he heads for 200 mark

A year and a half ago he completed the last of his 100 marathons in as many days. Now, runner Ian Odgers, from Dereham, is preparing to reach the 200 mark. Here he talks about his marathon in California last week...

I flew out to San Francisco on Thursday via Zurich.

I had a day exploring San Francisco on Friday including a tour of Alcatraz. On the Saturday I decided to due the Crissy Field Parkrun which is run right near the Iconic Golden gate bridge.

After the park run I checked out my hotel had a bite to eat and set for a 388 mile drive to Ventura. Ventura is a Californian village approximately 45 mins from Santa Monica.

Due to it being Memorial Day weekend the roads were busy and there had been a couple of accidents. The drive takes approximately 8 hours.

I checked in to my motel at around 8.30pm, popped out for something to eat and then set my alarm for 3am.

As I have paid extra to pick up my race number the morning of the event, due to missing registration on the Saturday, I have to catch the first shuttle bus at 4am.

The shuttle takes me up the mountain to the start area. It is chilly but not cold.

Daylight breaks and the race starts at 6am. I am in the third wave of starters.

It is an interesting and scenic route with mostly a gentle incline down to the Ventura seafront. The weather is perfect for running and I share several conversations during the event, most of which involve my 100 marathon club tee shirt as the main topic of conversation.

The finish is along the seafront just past the pier. I cross the line in a time of 4hrs 23mins.

Another one ticked off on the journey to the 200.

Mr Odgers was taking part in the Mountains 2 Beach marathon in California.

He first took up running back in 2005 and has travelled all over the world to take part in different marathons including New York, Kyoto and Finland.

He finished 100 marathons in as many days at the end of 2017 but said he has cut down since completing the challenge, though will soon complete his 200th event.

