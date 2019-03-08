Search

Indian restaurant to hand out food for homeless

PUBLISHED: 12:38 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 12 June 2019

Musa Ali and his family, who own Rani's Indian Dining in Yaxham. Picture: Supplied by Musa Ali.

An Indian restaurant is planning to donate food to homeless people and senior citizens in a mid Norfolk town.

Rani's Indian Dining in Yaxham, near Dereham, will be handing out food in the town, or will deliver it to people's homes, later this month.

Musa Ali, who owns the restaurant with his family, said: "We have done this sort of thing before both here and at our old restaurant.

"This is something the staff at Rani's are very passionate about. We serve good quality, delicious food and believe nobody should be going hungry."

Mr Ali is making a list of people for the food to be given to.

He and his staff will be serving it between 3pm and 5pm in Dereham on Tuesday, June 18.

If you or someone you know would like to be included, message the Rani's Indian Dining Facebook page or contact the restaurant on 01362 692515.

