Inquest adjourned into death of young man killed following car accident

The inquest into Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford has been adjourned. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer Archant

A coroner is awaiting for a report from accident investigators into the death of a young man from mid Norfolk killed following a car accident, an inquest heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bradley Raper, from Scarning, near Dereham, died at the age of 24 on October 3 last year, a day after being involved in a car crash on the A1066 near Thetford.

The inquest was opened on Thursday, October 11 last year and at an inquest review at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said that a report from the collision investigation team was still being awaited.

Mr Raper, who worked as a furniture remover and attended Neatherd High School in Dereham, was a keen sportsman and played cricket for Dereham, Bradenham and Norfolk.

He also followed Norwich City, with fans at Carrow Road uniting for a special minute’s applause in memory of him in the game against Aston Villa on October 23 last year.

The inquest was adjourned for a pre-inquest review on February 27.