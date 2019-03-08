Inquest into 24-year-old's death adjourned as investigation continues

The inquest into the death of 24-year-old Bradley Raper as been adjourned as investigations continue. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer Archant

The inquest into the death of a 24-year-old from Dereham who was killed in a road accident last year has been adjourned again while investigations continue.

Bradley James Raper, of Brooks Drive, Scarning, died on October 3, 2018 at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, after being involved in a two car collision on the A1066 near the Shadwell Estate, in Thetford.

His cause of death was given as traumatic brain injury.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said: "I understand the investigation is continuing and I defer again for a further review."

The inquest into the death of Mr Raper, who was a keen sportsman and played for Bradenham Cricket Club and Dereham Cricket Club, opened on Thursday, October 11, 2018, and has been adjourned for review several times since, with the coroner awaiting further reports.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

