Inquest opens into death of man following fall on Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 12:11 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 03 January 2019

Inquests have opened after two men died after falls resulting in head injuries. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquests have opened into the deaths of two people who died after falls, including a man who died on Christmas Day.

Robin Nicholas Barnard, 65, died after a fall in his home in Andrew Goodall Close, Dereham.

The inquest, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court this morning, heard how he was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

Norfolk Senior Coroner Jacqueline Lake said the medical cause of death was a brain haemorrhage following a fall causing a skull fracture. The inquest was adjourned until April 25.

The inquest was also opened into the death of Reginald Claude Yaxley, 79, of Bridge Road, Downham Market, who died from a brain haemorrhage following a fall at his home.

The court heard the retired workman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn where he died from his injuries and complications with Parkinson’s.

The full inquest will take place at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on March 29.

