Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dereham highways worker died on New Year’s Day, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 12:33 16 January 2019

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a Dereham man who died on New Year’s Day.

Byron Loy Smith, 52, died at his home address in Aldiss Court, Dereham on January 1 this year.

On Wednesday, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard how at the time of his death the 52-year-old had been employed as a highways maintenance worker.

Mr Smith’s medical cause of death was given as 1A hanging.

The inquest has been adjourned until May 2, 2019 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REVEALED: Business park plans could bring 100 new jobs to Norfolk town

The empty land off Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Dedicated Christmas lights volunteer stands down

Roger Atterwill putting the lights on the Christmas tree in Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Latest from the Dereham Times

REVEALED: Business park plans could bring 100 new jobs to Norfolk town

The empty land off Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Former nightclub to be converted into flats after plans are approved

A former night club in Dereham is poised to be turned into flats. Flashback picture to its launch as Rumours in 2016 Picture: Matthew Usher.

Dereham highways worker died on New Year’s Day, inquest hears

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Company to offer ‘dog cuddling’ sessions for people who are lonely

Barking Mad South Norfolk is offering

Dedicated Christmas lights volunteer stands down

Roger Atterwill putting the lights on the Christmas tree in Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists