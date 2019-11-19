Town's theatre star who will switch on Dereham's Christmas lights is revealed

Imogen Smith, three, in awe at the Dereham Christmas lights and tree. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The identity of the person switching on this year's Dereham Christmas lights has been revealed.

The cast of Dereham Theatre Company's production of Aladdin. Picture: DEREHAM THEATRE COMPANY The cast of Dereham Theatre Company's production of Aladdin. Picture: DEREHAM THEATRE COMPANY

Dereham Theatre Company's Jack Jarvis, who plays Aladdin in the self-titled pantomime, will do the honours when the market town is transformed into a winter wonderland this week.

The actor will be joined by fellow cast members Clara-Belle Whitehead (Princess Jasmine) and Nick Bird (Widow Twanky).

This year's lights switch-on event kicks off from 1pm, with entertainment starting at 2pm in Market Place on Sunday, November 24.

Town councillor Alan Grey, who is overseeing the acts performing, promised the event would be a family friendly celebration.

He said: "It's been great being in the town to help oversee this event this year.

"People do appreciate the town here and the event is something to be built on.

"We hope everyone will come and join us for the family friendly event."

Here is a run down of what will be taking place on the day:

- Performances on the main stage from 2pm by Stone in the Sand, Act Two Performing Arts, Ruben on his guitar, and the cast from Aladdin.

- Carols from Churches Together on the main stage from 4pm.

- Lights switch on at 4.30pm.

- Meet and greet Santa from 1.30pm in the Assemble Rooms.

- A funfair and the Scratby donkeys will be providing rides along Church Street.

There will also be a number of stalls, from food to handmade crafts:

- Thai Street Food

- Get Stuffed Catering Company

- Whippy Nick's Ice Cream and Desserts

You may also want to watch:

- Natterjack Catering

- Neil's Grill

- Fab Fudge

- Harris's Hog Roast

- Handmade by Lucy

- Spire Solicitors LLP

- Dereham Meeting Point

- Whizz Kids

- Dementia Friendly Dereham

- 1st Dereham Guides

- Dereham Cricket Club

- Big C Cancer Charity

- Fabulous Brownies

- Dereham Baptist Church

Earlier this year, Dereham Carnival Committee handed back the organisation of the event to Dereham Town Council, after Roger Atterwill's resignation from his role installing the lights.

This year's lights were installed last month and a large Christmas tree was erected in the centre of the town last week.

Mr Grey, who will also compere at the event, said he was grateful to the acts for performing for free, and to Dereham Theatre Company for their role in the event.

He also encouraged people to get in touch if they wanted to be part of the organisation of the event next year.

"People who want to take part and help in the future can get in touch at Dereham Town Council to help build on what we've got.

"The Christmas lights is an important event in the calendar of the town."