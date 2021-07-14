Artist with months to live gives 25pc of painting profits to NHS

Gallery

Published: 8:28 AM July 14, 2021

Artist James 'Justso' Ridington from Dereham, pictured in February 2021 with a special card he received from Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Philippa Dannatt, congratulating him on his community-spirited work. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

A Dereham artist who has been told he has just a few months to live has asked galleries selling his paintings to give 25pc of the profits to the NHS.

A painting by James 'Justso' Ridington - Credit: Andy Sullivan

James ‘Justso’ Ridington, a children’s entertainer and artist for several years, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2003.

A painting by James 'Justso' Ridington - Credit: Andy Sullivan

He was recently admitted to hospital and has been told by doctors that he has months to live.

A painting by James 'Justso' Ridington - Credit: Andy Sullivan

“The NHS have looked after me for the past 18 years with my cancer,” said Mr Ridington, who emphasised that he was not looking for sympathy, but instead wanted to highlight the NHS’s work.

A painting by James 'Justso' Ridington - Credit: Andy Sullivan

“I’m not going to see Christmas, but I was still an entertainer when I was diagnosed, so it has been a long time, and I have achieved a lot,” he said.

A painting by James 'Justso' Ridington - Credit: Andy Sullivan

More than 50 of Mr Ridington’s stunning prints, which vividly depict colourful wildlife, are available at Norski Noo’s Gallery in Dereham, with his work also available at the Handmade Gifts and Gallery in Anglia Square, Norwich and the Norfolk Gallery at Wroxham Barns.

A painting by James 'Justso' Ridington - Credit: Andy Sullivan

A painting by James 'Justso' Ridington - Credit: Andy Sullivan