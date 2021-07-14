Gallery
Artist with months to live gives 25pc of painting profits to NHS
- Credit: Neil Didsbury
A Dereham artist who has been told he has just a few months to live has asked galleries selling his paintings to give 25pc of the profits to the NHS.
James ‘Justso’ Ridington, a children’s entertainer and artist for several years, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2003.
He was recently admitted to hospital and has been told by doctors that he has months to live.
“The NHS have looked after me for the past 18 years with my cancer,” said Mr Ridington, who emphasised that he was not looking for sympathy, but instead wanted to highlight the NHS’s work.
“I’m not going to see Christmas, but I was still an entertainer when I was diagnosed, so it has been a long time, and I have achieved a lot,” he said.
More than 50 of Mr Ridington’s stunning prints, which vividly depict colourful wildlife, are available at Norski Noo’s Gallery in Dereham, with his work also available at the Handmade Gifts and Gallery in Anglia Square, Norwich and the Norfolk Gallery at Wroxham Barns.
