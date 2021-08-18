Music academy launches project to give everyone the chance to be 'shooting star'

Published: 10:31 AM August 18, 2021

JDT Music Academy launching a new project designed to give people with learning or mental health disabilities a chance to have a go at the performing arts- From left, Holly Jones, Nia Howe, Aaron Houseago, and Janel Spalding. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A new project designed is to give people with learning or mental health disabilities a chance to have a go at the performing arts in Dereham.

Called Shooting Stars, the initiative is all about giving people a taste of theatre; from simple drama exercises to singing as part of a chorus or movement exercises.

JDT Music Academy, which is launching the scheme said: "Performing, singing, acting and music create the perfect opportunity to develop communication, social and emotional skills that support building confidence, which we all know results in overall better well-being.

"We aim to support individual needs as much as we can and are already using Signalong to support communication at JDT, so anyone with a learning disability could become a “shooting star”.

Shooting Stars will be based at JDT's studio on Rashes Green Industrial Estate. It is suitable for adults with learning and mental health disabilities. Sessions will run weekly on Mondays from 10am until 2.30pm and cost £36.

JDT is also offering free taster sessions to anyone who may be interested on Monday, September 6. Spaces must be booked in advance.