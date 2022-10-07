Supporter leaves 'amazing' jewellery collection to animal sanctuary

Some of the items donated by Patricia Turner to Hillside Animal Sanctuary, based north of Norwich - Credit: Beeston Auctions

A collection of unique and stunning jewellery is set to go under the hammer - with all proceeds going to a Norfolk sanctuary.

Hillside Animal Sanctuary, based in Frettenham, near Norwich, was bequeathed the items by Patricia Turner of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, who died in recent months.

Mrs Turner had been a supporter of and regular visitor to Hillside since 1998.

Prospective buyers can bid on 120 different lots during a sale at Beeston Auctions, based near Dereham, starting from 1pm on Wednesday, October 12.

The most expensive are expected to fetch four-figure sums.

Shelley Wilford, who runs the auction house alongside her sister, Catherine, said Mrs Turner had "some amazing pieces".

She added: "A lot is 18-carat and 22-carat gold. She and her husband obviously spent some time abroad - we're assuming in Asian countries - because there is a lot of Oriental influence in some of the pieces.

"There is an absolutely stunning purple sapphire ring and a Swiss blue topaz ring. I cannot give the exact carat weight of the gem stones, but these are statement pieces."

On the value of the items, she added: "You always take the weight into consideration and the type of gold but, at the end of the day, you never really know with jewellery auctions.

"For some pieces, you are probably looking in the region of £1,000.

"You are always looking to get the best price, but the charity is happy to receive whatever is donated to them."

Founded by Wendy Valentine in 1995, Hillside relies entirely on donations from the public to carry on its valuable work.

Today, the sanctuary looks after more than 4,000 animals, whose care and food costs tens of thousands of pounds ever year.

Lesley Cubitt, legacy officer at Hillside, said: "Patricia's legacy was unbelievable, and so personal as well. We have never had one like it before and her jewellery is so beautiful.

"Only through supporters' generosity can we maintain our level of care and legacies form an important part of that, especially when money is so tight."

The full catalogue can be viewed online from this weekend at beestonauctions.co.uk, or in person at Beeston Auctions on Monday and Tuesday (October 10-11) next week.