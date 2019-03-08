Search

Advanced search

Work to demolish Jewson site begins as housing application is withdrawn

PUBLISHED: 15:45 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 12 November 2019

Work to demolish the former builders merchant Jewson on Westfield Road in Dereham is firmly underway. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Work to demolish the former builders merchant Jewson on Westfield Road in Dereham is firmly underway. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

Work to demolish a former builders merchant is well underway while controversial plans to bring more houses to Dereham have been withdrawn

It comes following the announcement that the now vacant Westfield Road branch of Jewson in Toftwood had ceased trading back in July earlier this year.

Plans were submitted to Breckland Council by the applicant Pellamay Property Limited and will see three buildings plus a small outside toilet block demolished.

As well as the removal of a former showroom, woodmill and woodstore, 50 tonnes of asbestos will be moved from the site which will then be made safe for future development.

The work is expected to be finished by December 1.

READ MORE: 'Not surprised really' - People share their views following the closure of business.

You may also want to watch:

At the time of the closure, a spokesman for Jewson said the decision had come about following a review of the company's branches. Its second premises in the town, on Greens Road, remained open but one employee was made redundant.

News that the branch had ceased trading prompted concerns over the potential unlocking of even more new housing in the already expanding town.

An application had been lodged to build 24 homes on the former Palgrave Brown site next door but this has since been withdrawn.

It was thought the land on Westfield Road could be put to the same use, joining a growing number of homes on the way in the Toftwood area.

The one-and-a-half acre site remains on the market and is listed with property agents Roche Chartered Surveyors for offers exceeding £500,000.

Breckland Council confirmed in a letter to agents Architech Design and Planning that prior approval to demolish the site was not required.

Dereham town councillor Phillip Duigan said he supported the application but asked that "any potential crime/anti social behaviour implications" were addressed.

Town councillor Hilary Bushell added: "Providing all precautions are adhered to and due diligence is undertaken I cannot see a problem."

Environmental Health officer Sue Hammond said: "There are no objections or comments on the grounds of Environmental Protection, providing the development proceeds in line with the application details and adequate control measures are in place to prevent noise and dust having a detrimental effect on nearby residents."

Agent Sketcher Partnership Limited has been approached for comment following the withdrawal of the former Palgrave Brown site application.

Most Read

Teen driver seriously injured in crash with tree

A man suffered serious head and foot injures in a crash on the B1146 Holt Road at Dereham. Picture: Google StreetView

‘An appalling lack of communication’ - GP’s dismay following death of patient

Dr Klaus Koch at the Theatre Royal Surgery, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Slimmer proves you can lose weight with diabetes

Slimmer Keith Stevens in his heavier days. He has lost 4st and no longer suffers from type 2 diabetes. Picture: supplied by Jane Keil

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Main road shut for resurfacing after weather conditions delayed work

Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Teen driver seriously injured in crash with tree

A man suffered serious head and foot injures in a crash on the B1146 Holt Road at Dereham. Picture: Google StreetView

‘An appalling lack of communication’ - GP’s dismay following death of patient

Dr Klaus Koch at the Theatre Royal Surgery, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Slimmer proves you can lose weight with diabetes

Slimmer Keith Stevens in his heavier days. He has lost 4st and no longer suffers from type 2 diabetes. Picture: supplied by Jane Keil

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Main road shut for resurfacing after weather conditions delayed work

Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Dereham Times

Work to demolish Jewson site begins as housing application is withdrawn

Work to demolish the former builders merchant Jewson on Westfield Road in Dereham is firmly underway. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Charity fundraising baton passed from mother to daughter

Skydive carried out by the Super 6, pictured with Manor Farm riding stables staff, helpers and riders. Pictures: supplied by Diane Cross-Gower

Main road shut for resurfacing after weather conditions delayed work

Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

‘He would have won titles’: Badminton chairman’s tribute to young crash victim

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Slimmer proves you can lose weight with diabetes

Slimmer Keith Stevens in his heavier days. He has lost 4st and no longer suffers from type 2 diabetes. Picture: supplied by Jane Keil
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists