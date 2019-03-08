Search

Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Can you help bring this village's 'second home' back to life?

PUBLISHED: 15:30 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 08 October 2019

Elizabeth Christie, Mary Anderson and June Bevan (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: Archant

Elizabeth Christie, Mary Anderson and June Bevan (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: Archant

Archant

It is a much-loved community asset treasured by generations who live in a mid Norfolk village.

Jubilee Hall in Litcham is in urgent need of restoration. Picture: ArchantJubilee Hall in Litcham is in urgent need of restoration. Picture: Archant

But in recent years, Jubilee Hall in Litcham has fallen into a state of extreme disrepair, with cracked paintwork, damaged flooring and a faulty heating system among the countless issues.

Having secured a 60-year lease in 2017 from its owner, the Diocese of Norwich, a group of determined trustees had plans drawn up for a complete restoration and raised £6,500.

Jubilee Hall in Litcham is in urgent need of restoration. Picture: ArchantJubilee Hall in Litcham is in urgent need of restoration. Picture: Archant

The project was on track until the company due to carry out the refurbishment entered liquidation, undoing all the trustees' good work.

Forced to start all over again, their misery has been compounded as they struggle to find a firm willing to supply a quote and bring the hall into the 21st century.

Elizabeth Christie, June Bevan and Mary Anderson (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: ArchantElizabeth Christie, June Bevan and Mary Anderson (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: Archant

Mary Anderson, who is leading the charge on behalf of the trustees, said: "It's a lovely building and everybody comes here with the intention of hiring it but, because of the state of disrepair, they tend to go elsewhere.

"We have the necessary planning permission but what we are lacking is builders to give us a quote and do the work.

Jubilee Hall in Litcham is in urgent need of restoration. Picture: ArchantJubilee Hall in Litcham is in urgent need of restoration. Picture: Archant

"Ultimately we want to see a lively, modern, clean and warm building that the community can use. After all there is nowhere else in Litcham and it means a lot to us.

"We really need this space because it brings the community together, especially elderly people who would otherwise be alone at home. You have just got to keep going with these things and I'm not going to give up."

June Bevan, Mary Anderson and Elizabeth Christie, (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: ArchantJune Bevan, Mary Anderson and Elizabeth Christie, (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: Archant

Built in 1845, the hall was originally used as a tiny, single-room school for almost 100 years before eventually closing in 1939 and later becoming the village's scout hall.

In the 1960s, residents took it upon themselves to maintain and run the space as a village hall and, in 1977, it was renamed in honour of the Queen's Silver Jubilee.

Jubilee Hall in Litcham is in urgent need of restoration. Picture: ArchantJubilee Hall in Litcham is in urgent need of restoration. Picture: Archant

"I belong to lots of organisations which meet here and it's like a second home to us," added Elizabeth Christie, a fellow trustee.

"This work is absolutely essential. People in the village need to get together for this facility which cements our community."

Jubilee Hall in Litcham is in urgent need of restoration. Picture: ArchantJubilee Hall in Litcham is in urgent need of restoration. Picture: Archant

Anyone interested in submitting a quote should email jubileehall@litcham.org.

Elizabeth Christie, June Bevan and Mary Anderson (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: ArchantElizabeth Christie, June Bevan and Mary Anderson (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: Archant

Jubilee Hall in Litcham is in urgent need of restoration. Picture: ArchantJubilee Hall in Litcham is in urgent need of restoration. Picture: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Dereham footballer turns professional with Peterborough United

Bobby Copping, who hails from Dereham, has signed first professional contract with Peterborough United. Picture: Courtesy of Bobby Copping

Police seize vehicles bring driven illegally on region’s roads

A motorbike was seized by police in the Cherry Tree car park, off Theatre Street in Dereham. Picture: NSRAPT

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Second rave event raises £1729 in memory of much-loved Dereham man

A rave was held at the Railway Tavern in memory of Jordie Rae. Picture: supplied by Tracey Rae

Pictures show the true extent of flooding on the wettest day of the year

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Most Read

Dereham footballer turns professional with Peterborough United

Bobby Copping, who hails from Dereham, has signed first professional contract with Peterborough United. Picture: Courtesy of Bobby Copping

Police seize vehicles bring driven illegally on region’s roads

A motorbike was seized by police in the Cherry Tree car park, off Theatre Street in Dereham. Picture: NSRAPT

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Second rave event raises £1729 in memory of much-loved Dereham man

A rave was held at the Railway Tavern in memory of Jordie Rae. Picture: supplied by Tracey Rae

Pictures show the true extent of flooding on the wettest day of the year

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Latest from the Dereham Times

Fox found at animal sanctuary with head and tail cut off

Police are investigating after a fox was found at the Hingham-based PACT animal sanctuary with its head and tail removed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Can you help bring this village’s ‘second home’ back to life?

Elizabeth Christie, Mary Anderson and June Bevan (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: Archant

Woman who lost more than 8 stone braves exercise ‘nightmare’ with fellow slimmers

Mandy Wick (pictured before her weight loss) recently took part in a challenge with members of the Fakenham and Briston Slimming World group, together raising more than £1,300 for Cancer Research UK. Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLLIE WEBB

Racegoer who nearly died at edge of track to thank those who saved his life

Critical care paramedic Neil Flowers (left) who attended Bob Burford at Fakenham Racecourse in March. Picture: EAAA

Warning over Amazon cold call scam

Norfolk County Councils trading standards team have recieved reports of cold calls claiming to be from Amazon. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists