Can you help bring this village's 'second home' back to life?

Elizabeth Christie, Mary Anderson and June Bevan (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: Archant Archant

It is a much-loved community asset treasured by generations who live in a mid Norfolk village.

But in recent years, Jubilee Hall in Litcham has fallen into a state of extreme disrepair, with cracked paintwork, damaged flooring and a faulty heating system among the countless issues.

Having secured a 60-year lease in 2017 from its owner, the Diocese of Norwich, a group of determined trustees had plans drawn up for a complete restoration and raised £6,500.

The project was on track until the company due to carry out the refurbishment entered liquidation, undoing all the trustees' good work.

Forced to start all over again, their misery has been compounded as they struggle to find a firm willing to supply a quote and bring the hall into the 21st century.

Elizabeth Christie, June Bevan and Mary Anderson (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: Archant Elizabeth Christie, June Bevan and Mary Anderson (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: Archant

Mary Anderson, who is leading the charge on behalf of the trustees, said: "It's a lovely building and everybody comes here with the intention of hiring it but, because of the state of disrepair, they tend to go elsewhere.

"We have the necessary planning permission but what we are lacking is builders to give us a quote and do the work.

"Ultimately we want to see a lively, modern, clean and warm building that the community can use. After all there is nowhere else in Litcham and it means a lot to us.

"We really need this space because it brings the community together, especially elderly people who would otherwise be alone at home. You have just got to keep going with these things and I'm not going to give up."

June Bevan, Mary Anderson and Elizabeth Christie, (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: Archant June Bevan, Mary Anderson and Elizabeth Christie, (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: Archant

Built in 1845, the hall was originally used as a tiny, single-room school for almost 100 years before eventually closing in 1939 and later becoming the village's scout hall.

In the 1960s, residents took it upon themselves to maintain and run the space as a village hall and, in 1977, it was renamed in honour of the Queen's Silver Jubilee.

"I belong to lots of organisations which meet here and it's like a second home to us," added Elizabeth Christie, a fellow trustee.

"This work is absolutely essential. People in the village need to get together for this facility which cements our community."

Anyone interested in submitting a quote should email jubileehall@litcham.org.

Elizabeth Christie, June Bevan and Mary Anderson (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: Archant Elizabeth Christie, June Bevan and Mary Anderson (left to right), three of the trustees at Jubilee Hall in Litcham. Picture: Archant

