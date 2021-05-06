News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Women in onesies near end of 500 mile trek

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:33 AM May 6, 2021   
Kate Fisher, left, and Amy Woods, from Dereham, want to walk 500 miles

Kate Fisher, right, and Amy Woods, from Dereham, who are walking 500 miles around Norfolk over five weeks, dressed as dalmatians, to raise money for PACT Animal Sanctuary. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Two women who are walking 500 miles around Norfolk dressed as a pair of dalmatians are nearing the end of their epic journey.  

Kate Fisher, 37, and Amy Woods, 26, from Dereham, are aiming to complete the distance on Sunday, May 9, having raised hundreds of pounds for PACT Animal Sanctuary

Miss Fisher said the onesie walk around their town and surrounds had been challenging, but rewarding.

She said: "The weather can certainly make a difference. On the really windy day we had at the beginning of the challenge I decided to go to the beach at Yarmouth and felt like I was walking through a sand storm.

"On the wet days we have had very soggy dalmatian costumes and it took a toll on our enthusiasm. We had to really remind ourselves why we were doing it as otherwise I would've stayed in the warm. We still got out there though as it is for such a great cause."

Miss Fisher said they had some interesting reactions from passers-by.

She said: "Its been a mixed bag - some have laughed with us or at us and asked what we were up to or if it was a fashion choice, others have tried to act like it was not even out of the ordinary until we said something to them and others have ignored us completely.

"We've found it quite entertaining most of the time and as introverts at times we were nervous of the attention."

Miss Fisher also climbed Mount Snowdon as part of the challenge.

She said of that outing at the end of April: "It was quite hard work as I haven't even seen much of a hill, let alone a mountain, since I went to Peru over five years ago.

"I decided against wearing the onesie as it is a bit restrictive in places and really warm and I am glad I made that decision. 

"The climb was difficult for my flat land of Norfolk legs, so it would have made it more difficult and extremely sweaty and uncomfortable."

Miss Fisher and Miss Woods are also launching a dog walking and adventure business called A Dog’s Tale. 

To donate to their appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adogstale.



