Charity match featuring Wes Hoolahan raises £6,500 for brave youngster

A Norwich City legends XI took on Tavern Allstars on Kayla's Family Fun Day at Bradenham Football Club - Credit: Steve Hunt

More than £6,500 was raised at a charity football match in aid of a brave four-year-old girl who is battling cancer.

Hundreds turned up at Bradenham Football Club, near Dereham, for Kayla's Family Fun Day on Sunday (October 9).

Kayla Buttle with Norwich City's superhero fan Farke Knight, aka Lee Clark - Credit: Steve Hunt

Funds were being raised for Norwich youngster Kayla Buttle, who suffers with stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Several former Norwich City players, including Wes Hoolahan, lined up in a legends XI which emerged as 5-1 victors.

Kayla Buttle leads out the Norwich City legends XI at Bradenham Football Club - Credit: Steve Hunt

They were taking on Tavern Allstars, a team assembled by the event's organiser, Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern in Dereham.

But the day was all about Kayla, who led out the legends XI before kick-off.

Signed Norwich City and West Ham shirts were auctioned off at Kayla's Family Fun Day - Credit: Steve Hunt

In total, £6,500.50 was raised, in large part thanks to an auction featuring signed football shirts.

Kayla's family are trying to raise £185,000 to enrol her on a bivalent vaccine clinical trial in New York, which aims to stop her neuroblastoma from returning.

To donate, visit solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/kayla.