Charity match featuring Wes Hoolahan raises £6,500 for brave youngster
- Credit: Steve Hunt
More than £6,500 was raised at a charity football match in aid of a brave four-year-old girl who is battling cancer.
Hundreds turned up at Bradenham Football Club, near Dereham, for Kayla's Family Fun Day on Sunday (October 9).
Funds were being raised for Norwich youngster Kayla Buttle, who suffers with stage 4 neuroblastoma.
Several former Norwich City players, including Wes Hoolahan, lined up in a legends XI which emerged as 5-1 victors.
They were taking on Tavern Allstars, a team assembled by the event's organiser, Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern in Dereham.
But the day was all about Kayla, who led out the legends XI before kick-off.
In total, £6,500.50 was raised, in large part thanks to an auction featuring signed football shirts.
Kayla's family are trying to raise £185,000 to enrol her on a bivalent vaccine clinical trial in New York, which aims to stop her neuroblastoma from returning.
To donate, visit solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/kayla.