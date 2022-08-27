Family travel from across the world for emotional reunion

Descendants of Robert Kerrison gathered for a special reunion in North Elmham - Credit: Di Dann

As well as being a place to pop in for a loaf of bread and a pint of milk, village shops often find themselves becoming the heart of the community.

For several decades the Post Office Stores in North Elmham, near Dereham, was no different.

It's no surprise then that it has a special place in the hearts of the descendants of Robert Kerrison, who recently met in Holt Road for a reunion which brought together family members from all over the world.

Robert Kerrison outside the Post Office Stores, North Elmham, in 1890 - Credit: Di Dann

Mr Kerrison moved to North Elmham from Tittleshall to take over the shop in 1890.

It was then passed on to Frank and Agnes Kerrison, before their children George and Joan took the reins.

George finally opted to sell up in 1968.

But more than 50 years on, Di Dann - George's daughter and the only family member still living in Norfolk - sensed an opportunity she couldn't bear to miss.

Knowing relatives from far-flung locations including the USA and Australia were due to visit the UK this year, Mrs Dann set about inviting them to mid Norfolk for a special celebration.

And much to her delight, her dream was fulfilled as a group of 15 met at the store - now the Elmham Tea Post cafe - on August 17.

The gathering coincided with the 75th birthday of Rebecca Spearot, third great-grandchild of Robert Kerrison, who travelled from the US.

The reunion of Robert Kerrison's descendants at Elmham Tea Post in North Elmham - Credit: Di Dann

"As soon as I knew my American cousins were coming over I saw the opportunity," said Mrs Dann.

"The weather on the day was horrendous. There was lots of rain but everyone managed to make it, so I was absolutely thrilled.

"It was amazing to arrive in North Elmham and see all these relatives from afar waiting outside the Tea Post."

At the reunion, Mrs Dunn was able to recount many happy memories of her time at the shop, which saw her lend a helping hand from a young age.

Her tasks included filling empty bottles brought in by villagers from the oak barrels of sherry, port and apricot wine.

"The shop means a tremendous amount to me," she added.

"I was born and brought up there, along with my sister. I have a lot of warm memories from the shop."

The family thanked staff at Elmham Tea Post for their hospitality.