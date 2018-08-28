Rural transport scheme launched to get Breckland back to work

Debbie Brown, IAG Support Worker at the launch of the new TripStart minibus.

A rural transport scheme has launched an innovative new project to help people overcome barriers to getting back into employment.

Matthew Page,TripStart, Rob Walker from Breckland Council and Julia Nix from DWP celebrate the launch of TripStart Breckland. Photo: BRECKLAND COUNCIL Matthew Page,TripStart, Rob Walker from Breckland Council and Julia Nix from DWP celebrate the launch of TripStart Breckland. Photo: BRECKLAND COUNCIL

Kickstart Norfolk, a Dereham-based initiative which provides mopeds and scooters to people in need, has partnered with Breckland Council, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to deliver a transport scheme to help rural residents get to job interviews and back into work.

Those eligible under the scheme will receive skills training; one-to-one mentoring to support them in finding a job that fits their skill set and circumstances; and even help with completing application paperwork.

And TripStart Breckland will provide access to a new seven-seater minibus service and an information, advice and guidance (IAG) support worker for Breckland residents during the pilot scheme, set to last for a year.

The aim of the project is to boost people’s confidence and skills and get them back to work.

The scheme is being funded by Breckland Council, the LEP and the DWP, and run by Kickstart.

Breckland’s funding comes from a £1.5m pot of council cash set aside to support community-based initiatives aimed at helping people into higher-paid employment, boosting local businesses, and improving leisure provision.

Sam Chapman-Allen, Breckland Council deputy leader, said: “TripStart is an innovative pilot scheme which aims to break down barriers for residents looking to find employment.

“By working with people to build their confidence and self-esteem and by helping to identify suitable vacancies and get to the interview, we hope more people will be able to get back into work, become more independent, and improve their lives.

“We’ve set aside significant funding to support a number of projects like this, which collectively will help people into work and support local businesses to succeed.”

The scheme is open to everyone aged 18 and over and living within the Breckland area.

Residents are eligible if they are unemployed or economically inactive.

To find out more, Breckland residents should speak to their local Job Centre or call TripStart on 01362 699 923 for further information and to request a referral onto the scheme.