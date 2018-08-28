Search

US huntress who sparked outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party faces criminal charges

PUBLISHED: 12:11 25 December 2018

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk

Larysa Switlyk

An American huntress who sparked outrage after posing for pictures with animals shot in Norfolk has been reported to prosecutors.

TV presenter Larysa Switlyk was widely criticised after posting a picture of herself smiling behind a wild goat shot on Islay, with more than 20,000 people commenting on the image.

Scotland Police said a man and woman have been reported to prosecutors for alleged firearms offences.

She also led a hunting party at an undisclosed location in Norfolk and was pictured posing with freshly-shot soay sheep, muntjac and Chinese water deer.

The Scottish Government has said it will review the law around animal culling in the wake of the response to the images.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Following several complaints of wild goat ‘trophy’ hunting on Islay in September, Police Scotland can now confirm that a 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man from the USA have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for firearms offences.”

Complete France advent calendar competition!

Complete France Advent Competition (c) RuthBlack / Getty Images

What is the French ‘Réveillon’?

A traditional Bûche de Noël served during le Réveillon dinner ©mirceax Thinkstockphotos

How do the French celebrate Christmas?

How do the French celebrate Christmas © Wyevale Garden Centres Noel Light Cameo Image

Fantastic flea markets and where to find them

Flea market in St Ouen. Pic: Paris Sharing/CC BY 2.0

You could buy a stunning French château for less than you think

Chateau for sale in Deux-Sevres for 475,000 euros

