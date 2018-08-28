Video

US huntress who sparked outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party faces criminal charges

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk Larysa Switlyk

An American huntress who sparked outrage after posing for pictures with animals shot in Norfolk has been reported to prosecutors.

TV presenter Larysa Switlyk was widely criticised after posting a picture of herself smiling behind a wild goat shot on Islay, with more than 20,000 people commenting on the image.

Scotland Police said a man and woman have been reported to prosecutors for alleged firearms offences.

She also led a hunting party at an undisclosed location in Norfolk and was pictured posing with freshly-shot soay sheep, muntjac and Chinese water deer.

The Scottish Government has said it will review the law around animal culling in the wake of the response to the images.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Following several complaints of wild goat ‘trophy’ hunting on Islay in September, Police Scotland can now confirm that a 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man from the USA have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for firearms offences.”