Dereham Peace Day: Exciting plans unveiled as preparations get fully underway

Judy Rogers, one of the organisers of Dereham Peace Day. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2014

Preparations for one of Dereham’s biggest events of the year are in full swing as organisers gear up for a day to remember.

Dereham Carnival Parade 2018, which is on hold until 2020 for the Dereham Peace Day event. Picture: Nick Butcher Dereham Carnival Parade 2018, which is on hold until 2020 for the Dereham Peace Day event. Picture: Nick Butcher

Earlier this year, the Dereham Carnival Committee decided for one year only the carnival's traditional format would be transformed to pay homage to the end of the First World War.

Instead of hosting the carnival, the town will be transformed to appear as it would have been 100 years ago for Dereham's Peace Day - uniting for the national celebrations on Saturday July 20.

Judy Rogers, one of the organisers, said: “Our Peace Day celebrations will have something for all ages with entertainment, games, competitions and races plus puppet shows and other entertainment for the little ones.

“We will also be welcoming many visitors from 1919 who will be with us for the whole day. They are more than happy to chat to you and share their thoughts on 2019 and their memories of 1919. You can find out how different life was for the people of Dereham 100 years ago.”

At 9am, Dereham Town Band will be performing in the Market Place while a steam train arrives at the Mid-Norfok Railway's Dereham station bringing troops home from the war. They will be met by 1919 visitors and people are welcome to watch the re-enactors from the viewing area.

The guests will make their way along Norwich Street to the High Street and then onto the Market Place.

Following an interdenominational church service at 10am, and a muffled peal of bells, the visitors and soldiers will wander through the town to explore and talk to residents, before lunch in the King's Head pub at midday.

In the afternoon, the activities will move to the recreation ground.

Two hundred and fifty retired Dereham residents will be entitled to a free afternoon tea and free squash and cake will be provided for those aged under 10.

Everyone attending is encouraged to dress in costume and an engraved cup will be presented to the best.

Dereham's Peace Day event is in association with Dereham Town Council and jointly funded.

Meanwhile, the carnival committee continues to raise funds throughout the year for Dereham Carnival 2020.

To be involved in any of the events on Peace Day please register via the carnival website .