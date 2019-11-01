Landlord's heartfelt thanks following grandson's 'shocking' heart surgery

Paul Sandford is the Landlord of The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

His fundraising efforts over the years have earned him a national award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, has won a Pride of Britain Award. Here he is pictured with his family. His grandson Edward is pictured being held (right). Picture: Archant Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, has won a Pride of Britain Award. Here he is pictured with his family. His grandson Edward is pictured being held (right). Picture: Archant

But for his latest event, Paul Sandford is paying a heartfelt thank you to the staff who helped his two-year-old grandson during his time of need.

Recently Mr Sandford hit the headlines after scooping a prestigious regional Pride of Britain award for his work in the community.

Now, the landlord at the Railway Tavern, in Dereham, will be hosting a special evening at the pub to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

The 51-year-old wanted to raise funds for the London-based children's hospital after his grandson, Edward Bucham, underwent major heart surgery earlier this year.

The preschooler was aged just one when he had the operation to fix a hole in his heart.

Mr Sandford said: "It was a massive shock.

"We were told it would repair over time but that ended up not being the case."

You may also want to watch:

He added that Edward was "doing great" since his surgery.

On Saturday, November 9, a number of celebrity guests will be making an appearance at the Tavern, including YouTube sensation Acoustic Odds, who will be performing live.

"The boys took the internet by storm with there impromptu rendition of The Waterboys' The Whole of the Moon," Mr Sandford said.

"They got something like 3.1m views in six weeks.

"To get them to come to Dereham is great as it may be one of the last times that people can see them in an intimate setting.

"These fellas are unbelievably talented and we are over the moon to have them perform."

Mr Sandford hinted at other "celebrity appearances" during the evening on the back of his attendance at the Pride of Britain Awards in London this week. One named mentioned was a current Norwich City first team player.

As well as live music, there will also be an auction on the night with prizes including a signed England cap from Paul Gascoigne, a signed captain's armband from Franz Beckenbauer and a special Canaries monster-style teddy bear of which only ten were ever produced.

Entry to the event is free and donations of £5 to GOSH are being requested.