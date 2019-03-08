Gallery

Little ones fly the nest at special graduation event

More than 100 children graduated from Little Owls in Scarning and Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: LITTLE OWLS Archant

More than 100 little learners marked the end of their first steps into education at an annual graduation event.

Children from Little Owls, based in Scarning and Toftwood, Dereham, donned hats and gowns for the celebration.

Director Justine Watts said: "For our staff team it is one of the most wonderful times of the year but also one of the most stressful and anxiety inducing.

"Each year the team give up their free time to put on a memorable and special graduation ceremony and performance for the children and families. So much effort is made behind the scenes, all with the children and families in mind."

The children had their art work displayed, before performing songs and dances in front of their family and friends. There was also a slideshow of images of the children throughout their time at Little Owls.

Finally the children took turns stepping onto the stage to collect a certificate.

