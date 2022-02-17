New bin collection days for Breckland households set to be revealed

Changes to bin collection days for half of households in Breckland are set to be revealed - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Changes to bin collection days for half of households in Breckland are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Residents are being encouraged to look out for information about alterations to household waste and recycling collections.

Breckland Council has said leaflets will be posted through letterboxes "over the next three weeks".

Bin collection days are changing for around half of households in Breckland - Credit: Archant

Serco, which provides waste collection services across the district, is making changes as part of efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

The company is bidding to reduce the distances bin trucks have to travel, while improving route efficiencies to accommodate new homes being built in the area.

Changes - being introduced from Monday, March 21 - will mean around half of households will have a different collection day, while some may see a change to their collection time.

Bins will continue to be collected on an alternating fortnightly basis. Those with a garden waste subscription will not see any changes.