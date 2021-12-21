Christmas gifts generously donated to domestic abuse charity

Breckland councillor Alison Webb hands Christmas presents over to Leigh Doran from the Daisy Programme at Dereham Windmill - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A group of councillors has generously donated Christmas gifts to a charity which assists victims of domestic abuse.

Breckland councillors belonging to the Conservative Party have once again opted to support the Daisy Programme this Christmastime.

It comes after last year's festive project which saw them raise money for the same charity by organising virtual visits to Santa's grotto.

Breckland councillors Ian Sherwood (rear left), Alison Webb (front left) and Paul Claussen with Leigh Doran from the Daisy Programme - Credit: Brittany Woodman

This year the councillors chose presents to be given to children who are supported by the Daisy Programme.

They were gratefully received on Friday (December 17) by programme director Leigh Doran at Dereham Windmill.

Alison Webb, district councillor for the Dereham Neatherd ward, who coordinated the gift collection, said she was "really chuffed" with the results.

"Every year the Conservative members like to do something for children in the district," she added.

"The idea was for each councillor to buy a present for children involved with the Daisy Programme, which is doing a lot of good work in our area.

"We felt children in those circumstances would really need a bit of a lift, and I have been amazed at the support we've had from my colleagues."

Breckland councillor Alison Webb pictured at Dereham Windmill with presents for the Daisy Programme - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Daisy Programme offers a helping hand to both men and women who have been affected by domestic abuse in the Breckland area.

Since 2015, the charity has run various initiatives and support groups in locations across the district.

Explaining the significance of the donation, Ms Doran said: "An awful lot of our clients really struggle at this time of year, which can be very emotional and challenging.

"Funding for their own personal situation is tough, but we've had a succession of donations like this which make a huge difference.

"Some of our clients cannot afford presents for their children. They literally have no money, so to see their happy and smiling faces when they get a parcel is lovely."

Paul Claussen, Breckland member for the Mattishall ward, added: "It's absolutely marvellous the way councillors have come together.

"A look at what the Daisy Programme does helps you understand the scale of the domestic abuse problem. We're really pleased to be supporting them."