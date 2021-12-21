Christmas gifts generously donated to domestic abuse charity
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
A group of councillors has generously donated Christmas gifts to a charity which assists victims of domestic abuse.
Breckland councillors belonging to the Conservative Party have once again opted to support the Daisy Programme this Christmastime.
It comes after last year's festive project which saw them raise money for the same charity by organising virtual visits to Santa's grotto.
This year the councillors chose presents to be given to children who are supported by the Daisy Programme.
They were gratefully received on Friday (December 17) by programme director Leigh Doran at Dereham Windmill.
Alison Webb, district councillor for the Dereham Neatherd ward, who coordinated the gift collection, said she was "really chuffed" with the results.
"Every year the Conservative members like to do something for children in the district," she added.
"The idea was for each councillor to buy a present for children involved with the Daisy Programme, which is doing a lot of good work in our area.
"We felt children in those circumstances would really need a bit of a lift, and I have been amazed at the support we've had from my colleagues."
Most Read
- 1 The Dereham Santa? Todd Cantwell is 'giving back to fans' this Christmas
- 2 Permission for barn demolition and new housing on farm
- 3 Doors finally open at new Dereham gym
- 4 Plan for 48 homes wins narrow approval
- 5 Daily Covid cases exceed 1,000 for the first time
- 6 Could this be Norfolk's most Christmassy street?
- 7 Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express
- 8 'Use caution': PM rules out any immediate new restrictions
- 9 Incredible drone photos show Norfolk's towns lit up at night
- 10 One person injured and another cut from car in A47 crash
The Daisy Programme offers a helping hand to both men and women who have been affected by domestic abuse in the Breckland area.
Since 2015, the charity has run various initiatives and support groups in locations across the district.
Explaining the significance of the donation, Ms Doran said: "An awful lot of our clients really struggle at this time of year, which can be very emotional and challenging.
"Funding for their own personal situation is tough, but we've had a succession of donations like this which make a huge difference.
"Some of our clients cannot afford presents for their children. They literally have no money, so to see their happy and smiling faces when they get a parcel is lovely."
Paul Claussen, Breckland member for the Mattishall ward, added: "It's absolutely marvellous the way councillors have come together.
"A look at what the Daisy Programme does helps you understand the scale of the domestic abuse problem. We're really pleased to be supporting them."