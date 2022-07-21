Council hailed for support of armed forces community

Breckland Council has been awarded 'gold' status for its support of members of the armed forces - Credit: Archant

Breckland Council has been saluted for its efforts in offering support to members of the armed forces and their families.

The local authority has been awarded 'gold' status as part of the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme.

Its latest award - given out by the Ministry of Defence - builds on the council's previous success in achieving the silver gong, a status held since 2017.

Breckland is one of just a handful of councils in East Anglia to have received the top award.

Gold status recognises councils which have put in place considerable support for current and former service personnel, as well as their families and cadets.

Breckland Council's initiatives include signposting people to support groups, one-to-one advice to assist those with mental health or housing concerns, and offering employment opportunities within local government.

For more information on the support Breckland Council can offer, visit breckland.gov.uk/armed-forces-community.




















