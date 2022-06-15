Breckland funding 100 mental health champions

The Breckland Mental Health Community Partnership Mindful Town project is funded by Breckland Council. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk council is funding 100 new mental health champions across the district.

The Breckland Mental Health Community Partnership Mindful Town project has launched a series of free mental health champion training courses for local volunteers, funded by Breckland Council.

The Mindful Towns scheme offers free mental health education and training options for up to 100 volunteers from community organisations and small businesses across the district.

The training programmes focus on helping volunteers increase mental health awareness, teaching participants how to hold safe conversations and signpost onto appropriate support.

Its intention is to provide a grassroots layer of early mental health intervention.

Alison Webb, executive member for health and communities, said: "Our mental health champions are already making a massive difference, and I look forward to more champions joining their ranks, helping even more people every day within our community."

The county's mental health services are currently in special measures for the fourth time in the space of a decade.