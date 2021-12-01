Council saluted by RSPCA for its care of stray animals

A council has picked up an award from the RSPCA for its ongoing commitment to animal welfare.

Breckland Council has scooped a gold award for the fourth year running at the charity's PawPrint Awards for 2021.

The gong recognises the council's exceptional care and provision when dealing with stray dogs, including the work of the council's dog warden, its kennels, rehoming service and veterinary care, and the other staff who help manage and administer the service.

Breckland this year invested in a new animal welfare officer, who is inspecting animal breeders, kennels, catteries and pet shops.

Gordon Bambridge, cabinet member for waste and environment, said: "To receive a fourth gold award from the RSPCA is a great achievement, and testament to the wonderful service we offer to protect animals.

"This award recognises our investment, reducing long-term straying and providing help, education, and advice to owners."

To learn more about the dog warden service, visit breckland.gov.uk/article/3238/Dog-Warden-Service.