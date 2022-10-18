News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Local Council

Council saluted for its support of armed forces community

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:25 PM October 18, 2022
Breckland leader Sam Chapman-Allen and chief executive Maxine O'Mahony pick up the gold award from the Ministry of Defence

Breckland leader, Sam Chapman-Allen, and chief executive, Maxine O'Mahony, picking up the gold award from the Ministry of Defence - Credit: Breckland Council

A council has been recognised for its support of service personnel and their families. 

Breckland Council has been assigned 'gold' status in the Armed Forces Covenant Employer Recognition Scheme.

The programme salutes councils which have put in place considerable support for serving personnel, veterans, families and the wider military community.

Breckland leader, Sam Chapman-Allen, and chief executive, Maxine O'Mahony, picked up the award from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The new gong builds on the council's previous success in achieving the silver award, a status it has held since 2017.

Breckland is now one of just a handful of local authorities in East Anglia to achieve gold status. 

Initiatives in the district include signposting armed forces personnel and their families to support groups, offering one-to-one advice relating to mental health and housing concerns, and supporting employment opportunities within local government.

Visit breckland.gov.uk/armed-forces-community.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Akaash Tandoori Restaurant has been closed in Dereham since 2015. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Improvements must be carried out at abandoned Indian restaurant

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Oak Manor care home, in Scarning, near Dereham, has been awarded 'My World' accreditation for its dementia care

Home awarded 'Michelin star' of dementia care

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Kerry King has opened Pride and Seek in Dereham. Inset, Kerry with her wife, Chip

'Everybody is welcome' - dedicated pride shop opens in Dereham

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Michelle Bettles

Major breakthrough in cold case murder investigation

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon