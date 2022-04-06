Where should future development happen in Breckland?
- Credit: Ian Burt
People in a Norfolk district are being urged to suggest local spaces which should be targeted for future development.
Breckland Council is looking to identify sites as possible locations for a variety of different uses over the next few decades.
Its first call-out to residents and local groups covers places which could be suitable for residential, employment and leisure use.
A second appeal is inviting communities to propose green spaces which they want to see protected from future development.
The consultation launch comes as Breckland Council begins the first stage of its local plan update.
Council officers explained in a recent cabinet meeting that suggestions will not determine whether a site should be allocated for development or that planning permission would be granted.
They will, however, identify a pool of locations for future consideration.
Most Read
- 1 Dereham landmark set to reopen after lengthy closure
- 2 'An absolute disaster' - Fuel shortages force taxi firm to slash services
- 3 John Travolta loving Dereham and Fakenham is no surprise to me
- 4 Map reveals Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates
- 5 Nine new Covid symptoms added to official list
- 6 7 Norfolk pubs and restaurants loved by celebrities
- 7 Kinder Surprise eggs recalled after 57 people fall ill with salmonella
- 8 John Travolta enjoys night in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub
- 9 From Morrisons to Wetherspoon: Why is John Travolta in Norfolk?
- 10 Magpies keep up momentum with victory over Coggeshall
Any sites previously proposed for the local plan are not currently being considered and will be need to be resubmitted for review.
Paul Claussen, Breckland Council's cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: "We are providing an opportunity for individuals and organisations to suggest sites that they think have the potential to be developed for housing, economic development and other uses.
"This will also highlight areas that are valuable to a local community and require special protection from development in the future.
"This is an important first step in our ambitious plans to update our local plan plan for Breckland, to ensure we locate the right types of development in the right places that meet the needs of our local communities."
The National Planning Policy Framework sets an expectation that each local authority produces a local plan which sets out priorities for the district.
They help govern decisions made on future planning applications and which types of development are suitable for each area.
The existing Breckland Local Plan was adopted in November 2019.
For more information on how to propose a site for development or protection, visit breckland.gov.uk/local-plan-review.
You can also email planning.policyteam@breckland.gov.uk.
The consultation will last for six weeks and is open now.