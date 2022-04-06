Where should future development happen in Breckland?

People in Breckland are being asked to suggest future development sites. Pictured is Dereham Market Place - Credit: Ian Burt

People in a Norfolk district are being urged to suggest local spaces which should be targeted for future development.

Breckland Council is looking to identify sites as possible locations for a variety of different uses over the next few decades.

Swaffham town centre - Credit: Archant

Its first call-out to residents and local groups covers places which could be suitable for residential, employment and leisure use.

A second appeal is inviting communities to propose green spaces which they want to see protected from future development.

The consultation launch comes as Breckland Council begins the first stage of its local plan update.

Council officers explained in a recent cabinet meeting that suggestions will not determine whether a site should be allocated for development or that planning permission would be granted.

Castle Park in Thetford - Credit: Sonya Duncan

They will, however, identify a pool of locations for future consideration.

Any sites previously proposed for the local plan are not currently being considered and will be need to be resubmitted for review.

Paul Claussen, Breckland Council's cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: "We are providing an opportunity for individuals and organisations to suggest sites that they think have the potential to be developed for housing, economic development and other uses.

"This will also highlight areas that are valuable to a local community and require special protection from development in the future.

Paul Claussen, Breckland Council's cabinet member for economic development and growth - Credit: Breckland Council

"This is an important first step in our ambitious plans to update our local plan plan for Breckland, to ensure we locate the right types of development in the right places that meet the needs of our local communities."

The National Planning Policy Framework sets an expectation that each local authority produces a local plan which sets out priorities for the district.

They help govern decisions made on future planning applications and which types of development are suitable for each area.

The existing Breckland Local Plan was adopted in November 2019.

Queen's Square in Attleborough - Credit: Archant

For more information on how to propose a site for development or protection, visit breckland.gov.uk/local-plan-review.

You can also email planning.policyteam@breckland.gov.uk.

The consultation will last for six weeks and is open now.

Watton High Street - Credit: Archant



