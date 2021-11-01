Breckland groups given £100,000 worth of 'green' grants
A total of 30 groups have been handed £100,000 in a bid to promote environmental sustainability.
Breckland Council has awarded £98,226 to various projects as part of its Green Community Grants fund.
The fund was set up to give communities across the district the tools to take positive action in combatting climate change.
Grants were given to organisations including Dereham-based Kickstart Norfolk, which received £8,750 to buy five electric mopeds to provide young people with transport.
Croxton Parish Council was given £5,000 to install an electric vehicle charging point at the village hall, while Access Community Trust received the same amount to purchase gardening equipment for its sites in Thetford.
Another £5,000 went to Lyng and District Community Hall to improve its high-performance solar panels.
The Green Community Grants fund forms part of Breckland's commitment to becoming net zero by 2035.
To find out more, visit breckland.gov.uk/climate-change/green-community-grants.
