News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Local Council

Education bursary worth £1,000 launched to mark Queen's Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 7:57 AM May 27, 2022
Too much training goes to graduates rather than where it is more needed according to new research

Breckland Council has launched a bursary for students struggling to access further education - Credit: PA

A new bursary aimed at those struggling to access further education has been launched to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

Breckland Council is offering a £1,000 grant to people facing difficulties for reasons including low income, care commitments, their health status or vulnerability.

Queen Elizabeth II.

Breckland Council has launched a new bursary to coincide with the Queen's Jubilee - Credit: PA

The scheme applies to Breckland residents aged 16 and over, and studying for a formal qualification in subjects that provide a contribution to enhance local communities.

This contribution could relate to improving wellbeing, enriching the environment or reducing isolation, the council said. 

Running for the duration of the jubilee year, the bursary is open to students who have a placement agreed, have enrolled on a course, or are already attending. 

Alison Webb, Breckland's cabinet member for health and communities

Alison Webb, Breckland's cabinet member for health and communities - Credit: Gary Donnison Photography 2021

Alison Webb, Breckland's cabinet member for health and communities, said the programme would "help create life-changing opportunities" for students. 

Applications open on Thursday, June 2. Visit breckland.gov.uk/jubilee.

Dereham News
Thetford News
Attleborough News

Don't Miss

Toftwood Social Club is set to host a beer festival in memory of former chairman Calvin Beckett

Social club to host beer festival in memory of beloved former chairman

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Dereham High Street

Norfolk Live News

Person banned from driving arrested after crashing into pedestrian crossing

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Hugh King, chairman of the Royal British Legion in Norfolk

Ex-military police officer elected as Dereham's new mayor

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Emili's Barbers, run by Emili Spanton in Dereham, received recognition at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Dereham barbershop named as one of UK's top 20

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon