Education bursary worth £1,000 launched to mark Queen's Jubilee

Breckland Council has launched a bursary for students struggling to access further education - Credit: PA

A new bursary aimed at those struggling to access further education has been launched to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Breckland Council is offering a £1,000 grant to people facing difficulties for reasons including low income, care commitments, their health status or vulnerability.

The scheme applies to Breckland residents aged 16 and over, and studying for a formal qualification in subjects that provide a contribution to enhance local communities.

This contribution could relate to improving wellbeing, enriching the environment or reducing isolation, the council said.

Running for the duration of the jubilee year, the bursary is open to students who have a placement agreed, have enrolled on a course, or are already attending.

Alison Webb, Breckland's cabinet member for health and communities - Credit: Gary Donnison Photography 2021

Alison Webb, Breckland's cabinet member for health and communities, said the programme would "help create life-changing opportunities" for students.

Applications open on Thursday, June 2. Visit breckland.gov.uk/jubilee.