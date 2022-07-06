Free suicide awareness courses launched in Breckland

A series of workshops will be held to teach local people and organisations how to spot the signs of someone going into a suicide crisis.

As part of its 'Mindful Towns' project, the Breckland Mental Health Community Partnership is offering free half-day suicide awareness workshops.

They will be in Dereham (August 5), Watton (November 4) and Thetford (February 10, 2023).

Experts from Norfolk and Waveney MIND be offering advice to volunteers, staff and support agencies who work with those at risk of mental ill health, self harm or suicide.

Alison Webb, Breckland Council's cabinet member for health and communities - Credit: Gary Donnison Photography 2021

Alison Webb, cabinet member for health and communities, said: "These free suicide awareness workshops will help to save lives in our community and make sure people find the right support when they need it most.

"I urge Breckland volunteers and groups to sign up for this vital training."

Funding for the workshops is coming from Breckland Council’s Inspiring Communities programme.

To sign up, visit breckland.gov.uk/mindfultowns.