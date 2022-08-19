News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Businesses sponsor revamp of beloved public garden

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:49 PM August 19, 2022
The Queen Mother's Garden, in Dereham, is being refurbished to mark the Queen's Jubilee year - Credit: Archant

The ongoing refurbishment of a beloved public garden has received a welcome boost from local businesses.

Plans to revitalise the the Queen's Mother's Garden, in Dereham, were given the green light back in February.

The project, which has seen Breckland Council and Dereham Town Council join forces, is intended to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year. 

The Queen Mother's Garden is the only garden in the country to named after the Queen Mother, who opened it in 1983. 

Now, the Roy's and East of England Co-op stores in Dereham have sponsored new furniture and horticultural installations for the open space, aimed at making it more accessible. 

Hugh King, the mayor of Dereham, said: "The garden has a special place in the heart of everyone in Dereham.

"I would sincerely like to thank Roy’s and the East of England Co-op for providing financial support to ensure this project is a great success.”

Work is due to be completed in the autumn.

Dereham News

