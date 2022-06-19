News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New era for arts initiative aimed at reducing social isolation

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:51 PM June 19, 2022
Sewing workshops being held in Breckland. Photo: Breckland Council

A successful arts programme aimed at reducing social isolation among older people has entered a new era.

Having overseen proceedings for four years, Breckland Council has commissioned Creative Arts East to take over the running of The Silver Social and ensure its long-term future. 

Designed to bring the older generation together, the initiative consists of daytime events in community venues across the district.

Glass House Dance present A Little Bit of Light. Picture: Breckland Council

When surveyed recently, 96pc of participants agreed The Silver Social had encouraged them to try new activities.

Creative Arts East, a Norfolk-based charity, began delivering the project in April, applying its crucial expertise in using the arts to fight rural and social isolation.

The future of The Silver Social will also see it working in tandem with Our Day Out, a unique dementia-friendly programme of creative arts for rurally isolated people in Norfolk. 

To find out more about The Silver Social, visit thesilversocial.com.

