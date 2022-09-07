News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
No plans to cancel Christmas lights switch-on despite rising energy costs

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:44 AM September 7, 2022
Dereham's Christmas lights switch-on is due to go ahead as planned this year - despite spiralling energy costs. 

In what will come as welcome news to many families and businesses, Dereham Town Council (DTC) has confirmed that streets will be illuminated as normal during the 2022 festive season.

It comes as some traditional town centre displays are axed across the country due to soaring energy bills, while households are ditching their own fairy lights as they struggle to cope. 

However, DTC said the cost of electricity for its own display was relatively low due to the use of LED lights, adding that it was determined to raise spirits. 

A spokesman for the town council said: "The lights are all LED, so the overall cost of servicing the lights, putting them up and taking them down far exceeds the cost of electricity used.

"It is probably not worth giving it [cancellation] too much thought, especially when you balance it against the amount of pleasure people get from the display."

