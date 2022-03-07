Food and drink roadshow set to arrive in Dereham
- Credit: Denise Bradley
An event aimed at celebrating the area's finest food and drink is set to arrive in Dereham.
The 'All About Local' roadshow, an initiative being led by Breckland Council and Local Flavours, will be held in the mid-Norfolk town from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, March 12.
Throughout March, the roadshow is being taken to the district's five market towns, and has already been to Attleborough.
Each has a focus on the best local food and drink, from the multitude of pubs and restaurants to street food stalls which visit weekly markets.
The Local Flavours cookery theatre will give chefs from the Dereham area the chance to get out of their kitchens and onto the high street to show off their skills.
Punters are being invited to watch, pick up tips and recipes, and browse more than 25 stalls for some local ingredients.
The Dereham event will be in the Dencora shopping centre at Wright's Walk and Chapel Lane.
All About Local will visit Swaffham, Watton and Thetford later this month.