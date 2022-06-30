Chance to try leisure centre for free at open day

A leisure centre is hosting an open day in a bid to encourage people to get active again.

Dereham Leisure Centre is inviting prospective customers to try its various facilities for free on Saturday, July 2, from 11.30am to 4pm.

Dereham Leisure Centre is set to host a free open day - Credit: Dereham Leisure Centre

Since March 2020, thousands of people across Norfolk have missed out on using their local gyms and sports facilities during the lockdowns cause by coronavirus.

Visitors will be able to use the swimming pools and gym, as well as play sports like badminton and try spin taster sessions.

Steve Maloney, sales manager at the centre, which is owned by the council and run by Parkwood Leisure, said: "The idea of this is to get people out of their almost-forced confinement.

People can try free activities including a spin taster session at the Dereham Leisure Centre open day - Credit: Dereham Leisure Centre

"The positive benefits of exercise are now well documented. It's crucial for mental health as well.

"A lot of people know the building because you can't really miss it, but they don't necessarily know what we have to offer. There is something for everyone."