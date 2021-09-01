News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Plans submitted to convert town centre offices into flats

Noah Vickers

Published: 1:28 PM September 1, 2021   
The office space at 33 Quebec St

The office space at 33 Quebec St, just a minute's walk from the town's Market Place

A set of offices in Dereham town centre could soon be transformed into four one-bedroom flats, pending planning permission.

Plans have been submitted to Breckland District Council to convert the now-vacant office space at 33 Quebec Street, just a stone’s throw from the town’s Market Place.

The proposed layout for the ground floor of the converted office space, transformed into single bedroom flats. 

The proposed layout for the ground floor of the converted office space, transformed into single bedroom flats.

According to planning documents, the 330 square metres building was last used by staff on July 1.

Each of the proposed flats would include a living room with a kitchenette and a bedroom with an ensuite shower-room, with parking available in a courtyard behind the building. 

The proposed layout for the first floor of the converted office space, transformed into single bedroom flats.

The proposed layout for the first floor of the converted office space, transformed into single bedroom flats.

A highways officer at Norfolk County Council has asked that “no part of the proposed structure (to include fascia board/rainwater guttering) shall overhang” above Quebec St and “no gate/door/ground floor window shall open outwards” over the street. 

A decision is due to be made on the plan by October 8. 

Breckland District Council
Dereham News

