Plans submitted to convert town centre offices into flats

The office space at 33 Quebec St, just a minute's walk from the town's Market Place - Credit: Noah Vickers

A set of offices in Dereham town centre could soon be transformed into four one-bedroom flats, pending planning permission.

Plans have been submitted to Breckland District Council to convert the now-vacant office space at 33 Quebec Street, just a stone’s throw from the town’s Market Place.

The proposed layout for the ground floor of the converted office space, transformed into single bedroom flats. - Credit: Jonathan W Burton Architectural Design

According to planning documents, the 330 square metres building was last used by staff on July 1.

Each of the proposed flats would include a living room with a kitchenette and a bedroom with an ensuite shower-room, with parking available in a courtyard behind the building.

The proposed layout for the first floor of the converted office space, transformed into single bedroom flats. - Credit: Jonathan W Burton Architectural Design

A highways officer at Norfolk County Council has asked that “no part of the proposed structure (to include fascia board/rainwater guttering) shall overhang” above Quebec St and “no gate/door/ground floor window shall open outwards” over the street.

A decision is due to be made on the plan by October 8.