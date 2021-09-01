Plans submitted to convert town centre offices into flats
- Credit: Noah Vickers
A set of offices in Dereham town centre could soon be transformed into four one-bedroom flats, pending planning permission.
Plans have been submitted to Breckland District Council to convert the now-vacant office space at 33 Quebec Street, just a stone’s throw from the town’s Market Place.
According to planning documents, the 330 square metres building was last used by staff on July 1.
Each of the proposed flats would include a living room with a kitchenette and a bedroom with an ensuite shower-room, with parking available in a courtyard behind the building.
A highways officer at Norfolk County Council has asked that “no part of the proposed structure (to include fascia board/rainwater guttering) shall overhang” above Quebec St and “no gate/door/ground floor window shall open outwards” over the street.
You may also want to watch:
A decision is due to be made on the plan by October 8.
Most Read
- 1 Town's new pocket park to open with activity-packed ceremony
- 2 Line-up revealed for Diesel Weekend on heritage railway
- 3 E10 petrol at filling stations: What is it and can my car run on it?
- 4 Pub's kitchen to close temporarily due to staff shortages and illness
- 5 'Like the last two years haven't happened' - Thousands welcomed to festival
- 6 New social club for deaf people to open in town
- 7 How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022
- 8 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
- 9 Your Say: What's the best thing about Dereham?
- 10 Back to school myth busting: What will new Covid measures actually involve?