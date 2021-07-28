'Bee hotel' can become a reality as council dishes out school grants
- Credit: Archant
Three Dereham schools are each set to benefit from £500 biodiversity grants, which will help to make eco dreams a reality.
Toftwood Infant & Junior School Federation and King’s Park Infant School each put in a bid for the grant and Dereham Town Council’s heritage & open spaces committee agreed on Tuesday to approve both.
Children at the schools put forward their ideas for how to use the money, with ideas ranging from compost bins, pond nets, lavender, bug hotels, a wildflower space and pots to help the children grow their own plants.
In a statement accompanying one design, a child at Toftwood Federation wrote: “I have included a bench for them to sit and watch the bees. There is also a bee hotel, where bees can rest and make honey.”
The council agreed that a grant of £500 would be given to each of the two Toftwood federation schools, with each deciding how best to contribute to a single £1000 project.