News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Local Council

'Bee hotel' can become a reality as council dishes out school grants

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 11:48 AM July 28, 2021   
A bumble bee feeding on a lavender flower Picture: Chris Bishop

A bumble bee feeding on a lavender flower Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Three Dereham schools are each set to benefit from £500 biodiversity grants, which will help to make eco dreams a reality. 

Toftwood Infant & Junior School Federation and King’s Park Infant School each put in a bid for the grant and Dereham Town Council’s heritage & open spaces committee agreed on Tuesday to approve both. 

Toftwood Junior School

Toftwood Infant and Junior Schools Federation, will receive two £500 grants, with one to be used by each of the schools. - Credit: Google

Children at the schools put forward their ideas for how to use the money, with ideas ranging from compost bins, pond nets, lavender, bug hotels, a wildflower space and pots to help the children grow their own plants. 

King's Park Infant School

King's Park Infant School's bid for a grant was also approved. - Credit: Google

In a statement accompanying one design, a child at Toftwood Federation wrote: “I have included a bench for them to sit and watch the bees. There is also a bee hotel, where bees can rest and make honey.”

The council agreed that a grant of £500 would be given to each of the two Toftwood federation schools, with each deciding how best to contribute to a single £1000 project. 

You may also want to watch:

Council
Education
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People in Dereham, asked about their favourite shops

People

Your Say - What are Dereham's favourite shops?

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Nikki Finch, Kacie Wodcock, Steve Hitchman and Hetti Kaspers

Business | Gallery

'Just a dream' - Bridal suite and photography studio open in Dereham

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
A concept image of the Doors Plus Group mobile showroom

Business

Dereham company hiring more staff despite pandemic

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
The interior of the Little Green Egg Shop at Billingford

Business

Farmers hope to open egg shop in football club car park

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus