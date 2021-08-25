News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Town to mark century of cenotaph

Noah Vickers

Published: 5:49 AM August 25, 2021   
Dereham War Memorial. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham War Memorial. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Town Council is looking to commemorate the landmark of an entire century since its war memorial, or cenotaph, was first erected in the town’s Market Place next year.

The commemoration idea was proposed by Conservative councillor Phillip Duigan.

“On the 22nd of October 1922, we had the unveiling of the cenotaph in the town, and it was probably one of the biggest events which has ever occurred in Dereham,” said Mr Duigan. 

Silent tribute at Dereham War Memorial. Picture: Ian Burt

A silent tribute at Dereham war memorial

“The chief guest was Prince Henry, who eventually became the Duke of Gloucester. He was the younger brother of George VI and Edward VIII.

“I think it stands up as well as any memorial I’ve seen around the country, certainly for a community of Dereham’s size, so I think it would be very nice to have some kind of commemoration, come next October, for the war memorial,” he added.

The committee agreed that Mr Duigan and fellow Conservative councillor Hugh King would discuss how best to mark the event, with a new plaque mentioned as one possibility. 
 

