Cricket club and care home among those to benefit from grant funding
A cricket club and care home are among more than a dozen good causes to benefit from thousands of pounds in grant funding.
Breckland Council has shared £57,844 among 15 community and sporting groups across the district to aid new initiatives.
They include Bradenham Cricket Club, which has received £5,000 to be put towards the renovation of its pavilion.
Another £5,000 is going to Eckling Grange care home in Dereham, where a new community room is being created.
PrismStart Communities, founded in Thetford, will receive £4,974 to help 15 ex-offenders gain new skills.
Funding comes courtesy of Breckland Council's 'Inspiring Communities' programme.
Alison Webb, executive member for health, leisure and communities, said: "We are delighted to support a wide variety of community, environmental and sports projects.
"They will make a real difference to our residents' lives every day."
Groups given support through grants are as follows:
- 1st Beetley Scout Group: £661 to install bouldering wall.
- Carbrooke Village Millennium Green: £1,462 to restore wildflower meadow and children's maze.
- Caston Village Hall: £2,274 to purchase chairs for a new community room.
- Dereham Baptist Church: £5,000 to contribute to running costs of its Debt Centre for 2022/23.
- PrismStart Communities Ltd: £4,974 to provide training and work-experience to 15 ex-offenders.
- Friends of Fakenham Area Community First Responders: £3,500 to provide equipment for first responders covering Mileham and Foxley.
- Wellspring Family Centre, Dereham: £5,000 for Well-Come group, which supports people suffering with chronic health issues.
- Dereham Hockey Club: £5,000 to plant shrubs and hedging around boundary to reduce noise and light pollution.
- Ashill Parish Council: £5,000 to install two flat swings and a basket swing.
- Bradenham Cricket Club: £4,735 to help renovate pavilion.
- Dereham Deaf Club: £240 to provide free taster sessions in British Sign Language to Morrisons staff, Tesco staff and residents of Dereham.
- Eckling Grange care home, Dereham: £5,000 to create new community room.
- New-U Enterprises Ltd: £5,000 to open community clothes shop at Charles Burrell Centre, Dereham
- Norfolk Deaf Association: £5,000 to support running costs of mobile 'Cuppa Care' project.
- Horticulture Industry Scheme CIC, Thetford: £4,998 to complete garden transformations for vulnerable residents.
To apply for Inspiring Communities grant funding, visit norfolkfoundation.com.