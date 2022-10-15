News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Local Council

Cricket club and care home among those to benefit from grant funding

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:30 AM October 15, 2022
Eckling Grange care home in Dereham has been given £5,000 towards the creation of a new community room

Eckling Grange care home in Dereham has been given £5,000 towards the creation of a new community room

A cricket club and care home are among more than a dozen good causes to benefit from thousands of pounds in grant funding.

Breckland Council has shared £57,844 among 15 community and sporting groups across the district to aid new initiatives. 

They include Bradenham Cricket Club, which has received £5,000 to be put towards the renovation of its pavilion.

Bradenham Cricket Club has received £5,000 to be put towards the renovation of its pavilion

Bradenham Cricket Club has received £5,000 to be put towards the renovation of its pavilion

Another £5,000 is going to Eckling Grange care home in Dereham, where a new community room is being created.

PrismStart Communities, founded in Thetford, will receive £4,974 to help 15 ex-offenders gain new skills.

Funding comes courtesy of Breckland Council's 'Inspiring Communities' programme.

Alison Webb, executive member for health, leisure and communities, said: "We are delighted to support a wide variety of community, environmental and sports projects.

"They will make a real difference to our residents' lives every day."

The newly revamped Dereham Baptist Church. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Dereham Baptist Church has received £5,000 to contribute to the running of its Debt Centre

Groups given support through grants are as follows:

  • 1st Beetley Scout Group: £661 to install bouldering wall.
  • Carbrooke Village Millennium Green: £1,462 to restore wildflower meadow and children's maze.
  • Caston Village Hall: £2,274 to purchase chairs for a new community room.
  • Dereham Baptist Church: £5,000 to contribute to running costs of its Debt Centre for 2022/23.
  • PrismStart Communities Ltd: £4,974 to provide training and work-experience to 15 ex-offenders.
  • Friends of Fakenham Area Community First Responders: £3,500 to provide equipment for first responders covering Mileham and Foxley.
  • Wellspring Family Centre, Dereham: £5,000 for Well-Come group, which supports people suffering with chronic health issues.
  • Dereham Hockey Club: £5,000 to plant shrubs and hedging around boundary to reduce noise and light pollution.
  • Ashill Parish Council: £5,000 to install two flat swings and a basket swing.
  • Bradenham Cricket Club: £4,735 to help renovate pavilion.
  • Dereham Deaf Club: £240 to provide free taster sessions in British Sign Language to Morrisons staff, Tesco staff and residents of Dereham.
  • Eckling Grange care home, Dereham: £5,000 to create new community room.
  • New-U Enterprises Ltd: £5,000 to open community clothes shop at Charles Burrell Centre, Dereham
  • Norfolk Deaf Association: £5,000 to support running costs of mobile 'Cuppa Care' project. 
  • Horticulture Industry Scheme CIC, Thetford: £4,998 to complete garden transformations for vulnerable residents.

To apply for Inspiring Communities grant funding, visit norfolkfoundation.com.

Dereham News
Thetford News

