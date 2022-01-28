News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Town centre set to welcome vegan street food truck

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:54 AM January 28, 2022
Simon Blackwell and Celine Baxter outside the Khushee Street Food van, which will be at the North No

Khushee Street Food, run by Simon Blackwell and Celine Baxter, is set to sell its vegan curries in Dereham - Credit: Khushee Street Food

A street food truck could soon be selling its vegan curries in Dereham town centre. 

Khushee Street Food has applied to Dereham Town Council (DTC) to make regular visits to the Market Place.

The proposal was discussed on Tuesday (January 25) evening by DTC's Markets and Buildings Committee, who debated whether the vendor should be allowed to operate on a non-market day. 

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Khushee Street Food could soon start selling its vegan street food in Dereham Market Place - Credit: Archant

Questions were raised over the need for another takeaway business in the town, which already has a number of fast food outlets.

Councillor Thomas Monument asked: "Why do we need them if we have got so many takeaways already?"

However, in deciding whether to agree to a three-month trial for Khushee, he added: "If they will improve the town, I don't see why not."

The committee agreed to a three-month trial, which will likely see the truck operate in the early evening.

Khushee, which is Indian for happiness, grew from the Dereham Micro Bakery which was set up at the start of the first lockdown.

