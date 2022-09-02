Fresh frustration after infamous underpass floods again
- Credit: Archant/Chris Pearson/Ryan Hancock
Cyclists and pedestrians have expressed frustration yet again over the flooding of an underpass on the main route into a Norfolk town - forcing them to take a lengthy detour.
Dozens of people were foiled in their attempts to get between Dereham and Toftwood in recent days after a heavy downpour.
The underpass is located near Moorgate Play Park on a footpath connecting Middlemarch Road, in Toftwood, with the town centre.
For many Toftwood residents, including the elderly, it serves as the main route into town.
When flooding occurs, those on foot must turn back and walk a mile-and-a-quarter further via Shipdham Road.
Ryan Hancock, who lives in Toftwood, encountered the flooding as he cycled to work. The 40-year-old managed to pedal through, but said the task would not be so simple for others.
"A lot of people use that route, whether they are out walking or heading to work," he added.
"Every time there is a heavy downpour, it floods. Usually it only gets resolved when local people go down there and dig out the drains.
"Being on my bike I am fortunate, but for people who live in the area it is a struggle - especially for the elderly. For them it is the most direct route into town."
Chris Pearson, who also lives in Toftwood, said the underpass had flooded time and time again for several decades.
"It has been flooding for years - since the 1980s I would say," he added.
"My dad was in the fire service and I remember him saying they had gone down there to pump it out.
"I probably walk down that way three times a month but, if we've had heavy rain, I just take the main road instead."
Despite confusion in years gone by, it was recently established that National Highways was responsible for drainage at the site, rather than Norfolk County Council.
A National Highways spokesman said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the flooded subway.
"Our inspector visited the scene yesterday (September 1) to resolve the issue, which was a build-up of debris blocking the gullies, stopping rainwater from flowing into the drainage system."
To report flooding to the Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance, call 0344 800 8013 or visit norfolk.gov.uk/flooding.