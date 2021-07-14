Mystery deepens over ownership of littered ditch

Published: 10:38 AM July 14, 2021

Investigations continue into the mystery of ownership of heavily-littered land in Dereham.

At a Dereham Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Breckland district councillor Alison Webb said the council had made progress in identifying who is responsible for a ditch which runs along the town’s Safari Way.

Safari Way in Dereham - Credit: Noah Vickers

Breckland has been reaching out to possible landowners, saying that they will not clear up the land without first identifying an owner, for fear of setting a precedent of interfering with land they do not own.

Mrs Webb said that she was unable to name the companies concerned in a public forum but told the council: “Company One has replied saying they believe they are not responsible. Company Two haven’t responded yet and therefore are technically in breach of the notice.”

Littering on Safari Way in Dereham - Credit: Harry Clarke

Mrs Webb said the land registry appeared to show that both companies had responsibility for the ditch, with each owning one half.

“I think the next stage is to find out what Company Two’s legal team says,” said Mrs Webb, adding that she hoped to provide an update next month.

The heavily littered ditch at Safari Way in Dereham - Credit: Noah Vickers

Councillor Harry Clarke, who raised the issue in March, said he hoped the problem would be resolved this year.