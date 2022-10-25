Gallery
Community library installed as public garden's revamp nears completion
- Credit: Breckland Council
The refurbishment of a beloved public garden has taken a step towards completion with the installation of a community library.
Built by Dereham Men's Shed, the new library at the Queen Mother's Garden will soon be available to the visiting public.
Last week, pupils from the nearby Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School joined members of the Men's Shed to explore the books on offer.
They also revealed their newly-decorated birdboxes for the precious open space.
Plans to revitalise the the Queen's Mother's Garden, which sits between St Withburga Lane and Church Street, were first given the green light back in February.
The project, which has seen Breckland Council and Dereham Town Council join forces, was intended to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
The Queen Mother's Garden is the only garden in the country to named after the Queen Mother, who opened it in 1983.
It will officially reopen to the public in November.