Community library installed as public garden's revamp nears completion

Gallery

Members of Dereham Men's Shed built a community library for the Queen Mother's Garden - Credit: Breckland Council

The refurbishment of a beloved public garden has taken a step towards completion with the installation of a community library.

Built by Dereham Men's Shed, the new library at the Queen Mother's Garden will soon be available to the visiting public.

Members of Dereham Men's Shed with Dereham mayor Hugh King (right), Breckland councillor Alison Webb and pupils from Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School - Credit: Breckland Council

Last week, pupils from the nearby Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School joined members of the Men's Shed to explore the books on offer.

They also revealed their newly-decorated birdboxes for the precious open space.

Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School pupils with their birdbox creations - Credit: Breckland Council

Plans to revitalise the the Queen's Mother's Garden, which sits between St Withburga Lane and Church Street, were first given the green light back in February.

The project, which has seen Breckland Council and Dereham Town Council join forces, was intended to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

The Queen Mother's Garden is the only garden in the country to named after the Queen Mother, who opened it in 1983.

It will officially reopen to the public in November.

Pupils from Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School play games at the Queen Mother's Garden in Dereham - Credit: Breckland Council

