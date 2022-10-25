News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Community library installed as public garden's revamp nears completion

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:59 PM October 25, 2022
Members of Dereham Men's Shed built a community library for the Queen Mother's Garden

The refurbishment of a beloved public garden has taken a step towards completion with the installation of a community library.

Built by Dereham Men's Shed, the new library at the Queen Mother's Garden will soon be available to the visiting public.

Dereham Men's Shed with mayor Hugh King, Breckland councillor Alison Webb and Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School pupils

Last week, pupils from the nearby Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School joined members of the Men's Shed to explore the books on offer. 

They also revealed their newly-decorated birdboxes for the precious open space. 

Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School pupils with their birdbox creations

Plans to revitalise the the Queen's Mother's Garden, which sits between St Withburga Lane and Church Street, were first given the green light back in February.

The project, which has seen Breckland Council and Dereham Town Council join forces, was intended to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year. 

Members of Dereham Men's Shed built a community library for the Queen Mother's Garden

The Queen Mother's Garden is the only garden in the country to named after the Queen Mother, who opened it in 1983. 

It will officially reopen to the public in November. 

Pupils from Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School play games at the Queen Mother's Garden in Dereham

Pupils from Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School play games at the Queen Mother's Garden in Dereham - Credit: Breckland Council

Members of Dereham Men's Shed built a community library for the Queen Mother's Garden

Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School pupils with Dereham mayor Hugh King and Breckland councillor Alison Webb

